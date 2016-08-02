Last week, we watched as Nikki Gogan became the first contestant in The Bachelor to score a date and a kiss with Richie.
According to esteemed commentator Rosie Waterland, their conversation went something like this:
“Yeah.”
“Yeah.”
“Yeah!”
“Yeah.”
“Nah, yeah.”
“Yeah.”
It was magical.
In perhaps the most compelling part of their date, Gogan shared that she’d never really ‘dated’ before, having been with her previous partner for a number of years, and having known him before their romantic relationship started.