The Bachelor's Megan just revealed the strangest part of her 'cult' upbringing.

Bachelor contestant Megan Marx, who chose to bow out of the competition to win Richie’s heart during the rose ceremony last night, has spoken to Kyle and Jackie O about her unusual upbringing.

While details of Marx’s strict religious childhood in a ‘cult’ began to emerge weeks ago, she told the radio hosts “I don’t like to call it a cult.” Instead, she prefers to describe it as a “community”, and explains she “didn’t watch TV, [there was] no alcohol, and church everyday.”

Perhaps the most bizarre part of life in this community was the fact that they performed exorcisms.

The 27-year-old from Western Australia said, “in exorcisms the preacher would put his hand on your head and speak in tongue to get the demons out.”

She explained that because of her sheltered adolescence, her wedding night when she was 18-years-old was “probably the most hilarious night of my life.” Marx has previously maintained that it wasn’t an arranged marriage, and she had been dating her now ex-husband since she was 14. She said the entire night was “like the ‘missed kiss’ but with other parts.”

It's a far cry from life in The Bachelor mansion, where she shared an intimate moment with Richie in front of the cameras. The Bachelor contestants also drink on most dates and the cocktail parties, and frequently frolic around in bikinis. When Marx originally left her community, these were experiences she had to get used to.

"It was difficult to leave the 'community' but I had thought about it for a while," she said. "Having my first drink, wearing a bikini was hard."