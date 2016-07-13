tv

The Bachelor contestant's dad drops truth bombs about her past.

She’s already a fan favourite expected to finish in the top three of this year’s season of The Bachelor, but Megan’s family has revealed her road to romance hasn’t been smooth sailing.

The 27-year-old’s father told Daily Mail Australia that his outdoors-loving daughter was previously married, tying the knot when she was just 18.

Megan is ready for love! Image via Channel 10.

"She was married. That didn't work out," he told the publication.

"She was 18 when she married. I would have liked her to wait a little longer, but they seemed like a good match at the time," he said.

Luckily, Megan is ready to get back out there and find love with our favourite Bachie, revealing that she applied for the show after finding herself alone on a Friday night because her "friends were having nights in with their boyfriends."

We can totes relate, Megs.

AND her dream man is "fun, attractive and a little bit weird"... step right up, Richie!

Yes, we know there are 21 other lovely ladies who have just as much chance at being Richie's perfect match.

But Megan has a special place in our hearts now that we know she's had a history of being so unlucky in love.

Meet the 2016 Bachelor contestants:

2016 Bachelorettes
Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland
Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria
Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia
Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, South Australia
Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria
Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia
Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW
Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland
Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia
Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia
Mia, 24, Student / Former Athlete, NSW
Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia
Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria
Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor, NSW
Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW
Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW
Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland
Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria
Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland
Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW
Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria
Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria
