This year's Bachelor mansion is very different to every other.

Praise be.

Television’s own god of hair products and strong looks, Osher Gunsberg, is finally revealing what it takes to transform a regular mansion into a reality television mansion.

Releasing a private tour of the The Bachelor‘s new, Spanish villa inspired digs this week, Gunsberg shares Richie’s favourite romantic spots, the new and improved rose ceremony room and shows us what this Bach Pad has that the previous lacked.

Inside the Bachelor mansion's kitchen. Source: Channel 10.

Beginning in the kitchen, which Gunsberg describes as "pretty spectacular," the 42-year-old walks around a large island bench, explaining that the contestants love to cook, and, "for some reason they they like to feed each other."

To each their own, Oshie. To each their own.