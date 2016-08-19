Keira tells Rove and Sam her life was made difficult by two other girls in the Bachelor mansion.

Having been evicted from The Bachelor while mid-date with Richie Strahan last night, viewer favourite Keira Maguire has opened up about what life was really like in Bachie HQ, and who were the hardest women to live with on 2Day FM’s Rove & Sam show.

“Although I do really like everyone today, the situation and circumstances are different,” Maguire began, saying that she didn’t want to name names.

But, as though speaking on behalf of the entire viewing nation, Rove responded, “you take that publicity gag off and you speak your mind.”

Hear, hear Rove. Hear, hear.

Throw the shade, Keira. Let it rain down upon House Bachie. Source: Channel 10 / The Bachelor.

"In the house, Rachael and Kiki were, I dunno," Maguire began. "I found it really hard to live with them. They weren't very nice to me."

Drawing on the mentality of the house, Rove asked why it was that the women seemed to turn on one another during times of stress rather than Strahan himself.

"There never sort of seemed to be any anger toward Richie," the radio host said, pointing out the Bachelorettes would often face the reality that "there was another kiss, there was another kiss, yeah there was another kiss."

McManus finally asked the Sydneysider, "It was made out that you guys would get mad at each other but no one would get mad at him. What were your feelings about all those situations?"