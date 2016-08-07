Bachelor contestant Sasha shares the true story about 'villain' Keira.

Having been ‘rested‘ from the publicity trail earlier this week, fellow contestants from The Bachelor have come rushing to the defence of this season’s ‘villain’ Keira Maguire.

Speaking to The Herald Sun on Saturday, 32-year-old Sasha Zhuravlyova explained, “The public can see 10 per cent of Keira,” adding, “and obviously it looks on the \ like that is a massive drama, but sometimes it was probably just one or two comments.”

Drink every time Keira shares some real talk. Source: Channel 10.

Competing for the affections of Australia's premier rope access technician, Richie Stachan, 29-year-old Keira quickly stood out as the "trouble maker" of season four, winning herself a legion of fans and haters in the fortnight that has followed since the show went to air.

And last week, the Sydneysider was officially removed from the publicity trail by Channel 10 and forced to step away from social media due to the level of backlash she was receiving.

Keira works hard for the one on one time with Richie.