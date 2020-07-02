Eight important life lessons we learned from reading 'The Baby-Sitters Club.'

Before Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda there were Kristy, Claudia, Dawn and Stacey.

It’s been over 30 years since the legendary Ann M. Martin first released ‘Kristy’s Great Idea’, the first book in the series that spawned a generation of responsible teenage book-keepers.

Thanks to The Baby-Sitters Club, we laughed, we cried, and we all thought babysitting was a totally normal thing to do at 13.

Now, the iconic series has been turned into a Netflix series, dropping on July 3.

Watch the trailer for the new series below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

To mark the occasion, and celebrate our undying excitement about revisiting the most wholesome series ever written, the Mamamia team has reflected on the enduring life lessons we’ve learned from spending countless hours with a torch, under the doona, flipping those pages.

1. Be like Claudia.

Claudia taught us that being different is a virtue, not a vice.

She had a wacky and sophisticated sense of style, wore her ponytail sideways and was really close to her grandma. Somehow this was not only socially acceptable, it was aspirational.

“Claudia was the ultimate cool girl. Mainly because she ate heaps of junk food and had a phone in her room,” one staffer says.

2. You can totally run a business at age 13.

Move over, Zuckerberg — Kristy was punching the numbers and coming up with ideas long before “start-up” was a thing.

“I feel like The Baby-Sitters Club is the full extent of my knowledge about running a business,” one Mamamia staffer admits.

3. Book-keeping is a skill for life.

Reading the books, we all wanted to conduct meetings out of our bedrooms and had dreams of becoming millionaires.

“[BSC] was my first lesson in governance and meeting procedure. Something I now pride myself at being an expert on,” one writer says.