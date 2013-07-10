The baby fashion accessory you didn't know you needed

When it comes to baby accessories, we were confident we'd seen it all. Tutus, animal onesies, Converse sneakers not much bigger than a matchbox… We had all the conceivable bases covered, right?

Alas, how wrong we were. Introducing: the solution to the unseemly problem of hairless babies…

…no, no, it's not baby Rogaine – not yet, anyway (great. I've just put the idea in someone's head, haven't I?)

It's baby wigs.

Hallelujah! Now your poor bald bub can sidestep the acute grief and deep, deep shame of being born without any hair! Oh, hang on…

The most peculiar thing about baby wigs is that some people feel the need to create and use them for a serious, non-novelty purpose. That is, a purpose that has no relation to totally adorable bub Halloween costumes (let's face it, babies in fancy dress are oh-so cute – the evidence is on Google).

Baby Bangs is one company manufacturing "hair + band" accessories specifically for follicularly-challenged infant girls to protect them from the self esteem-crushing experience of being confused for a boy.

That's right – what the parenting books don't tell you is that a newborn girl's primary concern – apart from the whole learning to eat/breathe thing – is ensuring she looks like the lady she is. Even if that involves wearing a toupee.

Baby Bangs promises "beautifully realistic" hairpieces "for the girl who has everything – except hair." Hear that, ladies? You really can have it all, even from birth!

The wigs, currently available in five colours, are as "dainty and delicate" as the baby whose downy head they sit upon, and are designed by a mother-daughter-granddaughter team.