The 6 kid and baby apps you need in your life.

These days we’re pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to all things baby and kid. There are many things that help make good old mum life easier. There are also things that make life a lot harder, such as when you finally get home after a torturous shopping trip with the kids in tow, only to realise you forgot to buy nappies and/or milk – cue forehead slap (yes, I’ve been there, as we all have!).

Mums are online more and more these days, so it’s no surprise that there’s a booming industry of kids and baby applications for phones and tablets.

Mums are online more and more these days. Image via iStock.

With a two year old and nine month old I’ve tried a fair few. So, here are a few of my faves.

Sound Sleeper

This app plays different types of white noise to help your bub drift off to sleep. I’ve used this many a time with my two, and it’s been brilliant. It’s not a fancy-schmanzy app but has the basics - a timer so you can set the duration of how long you want it to play for, different noises for a newborn, infant and toddlers, plus you can also record your own sounds (i.e. Mummy’s ‘shhhhhh’).

Instant calming power, right in your pocket (if using it on your phone, be sure to pop it on silent so any incoming calls don’t wake them when they’ve JUST gone to sleep!)

Sprout

When you have a new baby, every health professional will ask you for a load of detail such as how long bub is feeding for, sleep timings, number of wet and soiled nappies and more. I don’t know about you, but when I was in the newborn sleep-deprived world-turned-upside-down period my brain was complete mush, and there was no way I could remember my own birth date, let alone this sort of detail!

Enter the Sprout baby app which meant I could time and record every little detail (usually while I was breastfeeding, heaps of time there!) and just whip it out at any appointment. It also allows you to record key moments, with pictures, and then download a full PDF of their first milestones. Genius.