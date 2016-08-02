There's a big fine on the way if you don't fill in your census.

Stop everything.

August 9 is Census night.

I know you know. I know you took the letter inside only to toss it in the ‘bleh’ pile.

Take it out! It could cost you a $180 per day.

Seriously. A penalty of $180 per day can be enforced for those who fail to record their census data after reminder letters and field staff visits cease in mid-September.

The Census is SERIOUS BUSINESS. It’s not just an event that occurs every five years like some piss-poor Olympics.

You know you’re an Aussie when you saw the letter and went ‘yeah, nah, later’. Post continues…

The Australian Bureau of Statistics have even planted ‘special field officers’ in remote locations for those who won’t be at home.

“Special Field Officers will be found at certain locations in remote areas such as truck stops and caravan parks.”