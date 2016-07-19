Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could go to jail over Taylor Swift.

It’s the celebrity scandal the world can’t stop talking about: Kim Kardashian releasing secret recordings, ‘proving’ that Taylor Swift approved the controversial lyrics in Kanye West’s hit, Famous.

Taylor Swift was quick to respond to the drama, accusing the famous couple of “character assassination”.

Video by SnapChat/KimKardashian

“Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship,” she wrote on social media.

“He promised to play the song for me, but he never did…Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Now, legal experts say that Swift could very well have grounds to sue the famous couple. You see, in California – where the phone call and subsequent recordings were presumably made – it’s illegal to tape calls without permission from both sides of the party.

That means that Kimye could face serious repercussions for filming and releasing the footage without Taylor’s permission. It could even see them sent to prison for up to three years.