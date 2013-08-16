That 70's Show star dies in rehab

1. Lisa Robin Kelly, star of hit comedy series That 70’s Show, has died.

The actress, who played Eric Foreman’s older sister Laurie on the show, passed away in her sleep at a rehab centre on Wednesday. She was 43.

Kelly had been struggling with addiction problems for the last few years. She had been arrested several times recently for driving under the influence, assault and spousal abuse.

Apparently Kelly had been struggling with a very acrimonious relationship with her estranged husband.

According to TMZ, the actress voluntarily checked into rehab, but was unable to be revived after going into cariac arrest in her sleep.

“She had been fighting demons for a while and finally lost her battle,” her agent told TMZ.

Watch Lisa on That 70’s Show:

We present the image without comment:

Photo via Instagram @stellamccartney

5. Elton John singing ‘Your Song’ over 43 years.

Today we found a pretty awesome YouTube supercut of Elton John singing Your Song throughout his long career. So, we hope you don’t mind (we hope you don’t mind) that we put it under these words. Just to remind you how wonderful life is, when you’re in the world:

7. Lord of the Rings star curses woman with herpes and calls her a dumb dumb because MATURE.

Dominic Monaghan, star of TV show Lost and the Lord of the Rings franchise, has admitted to being that guy who pulls the “don’t you know who I am” move when things don’t go his way.

According to Radar Online, Monaghan wanted to have sexy-times with a lady and when she turned him down, he decided to take the high road by being really classy:

“Can you do the math? My movies have over 3 billion dollars. The show I’m currently on that I created plays in 120 countries. When did I ever say I wanted to have sex with you? You appear riddled with herpes n smell odd. I couldn’t invite you to one of my three houses I’d be nervous you’d steal shit.”