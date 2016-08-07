"I received a text from an unknown number. It was a picture of me sleeping."

I’m sitting at the dining table, eating dinner on a Sunday night and I see I’ve received a text message from a number I don’t recognise.

It’s a photo of me.

Looking at it, I can tell it was taken a few months ago while I was at a festival. I’m in my pink and blue pyjamas and asleep outside my tent.

The person taking the photo couldn’t have been more than five metres away, probably in the next campsite over.

I'm guessing it's a screenshot Snapchat, as the writing across the photo says: 'U ok?' There's a another message that repeats the question: 'U OK?'

I'm a little freaked out. This person must know who I am, what I look like and also have my phone number. But I don't have theirs. On the other hand, it could be a joke from one of my friends using someone else's phone.

I ask him who he is. (My instincts tell me this is a guy, but maybe that's just because I don't think a girl would do this.)

He replies: 'I dunno, lol somehow got your number and knew it was you'.

I call, distressed, and I don't recognise his voice. It's clear he thinks the whole thing is a big joke. He still won't tell me who he is.

Now I'm more than a little freaked out and tell him I'll call the police if he doesn't tell me who he is and keeps sending me messages.

But what if I did call the cops? I mean, what would I tell them? This guy hasn't said anything threatening. The photo of me isn't explicit. Maybe I'm just overreacting. What could the police do to help me?

Well, according to Victoria Police Sergeant Kris Hamilton, it depends.

"If a person receives a text message under these circumstances, and they felt threatened, harassed or in fear as a result of it, well then I would encourage they report it to their local police station where an investigation could be considered," Sgt Hamilton says.

"If the message was just a one-off, not in conjunction with any other set of circumstances or factors, it is unlikely that police would be able to trace the phone number and provide details of the sender's identity to them."

However, Sgt Hamilton adds, the police could contact the sender on my behalf and request he stop.

"At this stage, assuming it's just a one off, no legal power, just a request."