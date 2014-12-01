Tessa James is making plans for the ultimate girls' trip.

Tessa James is fighting a cancer diagnosis. And in her arsenal are some solid girlfriends who are helping her plan for the furture.

The 23-year-old Home and Away star was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September. With the strong support of husband Nate Myles, of rugby league football fame, and her family and friends, Tessa is doing well.

Today’s Woman’s Day now reports that Jodi Anasta, Tessa’s close friend and former Home and Away castmate, flew to Queensland to be with Tessa as she undergoes treatment on the Gold Coast.

Jodi and Tessa, courtesy of Tessa’s Instagram account.

“The way she is handling this shows a lot of character – she’s a strong, brave woman, who refuses to let this beat her,” Jodi tells Woman’s Day.

Jodi says the two of them are planning ahead, with a trip to Fashion Week in Paris next year in the works.

“Tess will inspire a lot of women with her positive attitude and her huge courage – she’s a true inspiration!”

Last week, Tessa shared a positive image on her Instagram page, smiling for a selfie, with her Mum on the backseat.

We wish Tessa all the best with her treatment. There’s more news about Tessa in Woman’s Day.