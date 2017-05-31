Model Tess Holliday calls out the new 'Snow White' movie for body-shaming in their poster.

Model and plus size blogger Tess Holliday has accused Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs of body-shaming.

The film – which is the latest reincarnation of Snow White starring Chloe Moretz – tells the story of seven princes who have been transformed into dwarfs through a spell. The seven dwarfs set out to find some enchanted red shoes which will hopefully lift their curse.

However when they come across the red shoes, Snow White is wearing them. Snow wears the red shoes because they transform her from a short, curvy woman into a tall, thin woman.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ????????@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday ???? (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Yep, that’s the basic premise of the movie.

The promotional posters feature a thin, tall Snow White and a shorter, curvier version, alongside the tagline: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

So essentially thin equals beauty and curvy does not.

Holliday spotted one of the movie posters and shared it on Twitter, with the caption: “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”. She also tagged Chloe Moretz in the tweet.

Holliday’s fans were quick to support her, posting their own tweets condemning the movie.