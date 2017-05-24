Terrorism has no religion. Today of all days we need to remember that.

Terrorism has no religion, and today of all days we need to remember that.

On Monday night, in the Manchester Arena, a 22-year-old male killed 22 people and injured up to 50 more.

Mamamia has chosen not to publish the name of this man, because this is not his story. This is the story of his victims, the countless young, innocent people who attended Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, and whose lives have been irrevocably changed.

This is the story of how the actions of a small group of people - can cause mass fatalities, mass casualties, and make people from all around the world feel a little more fearful and a lot less safe.

What happened on Monday night was the result of one person setting out to kill as many innocent people as he could. He made the decision to wreck havoc and cause chaos.

There is no doubt this was an act of terrorism - and one that was aimed at children and young people.

But, unfortunately, it was nothing new.

Individuals and groups have been carrying out acts of terrorism under the guise of different religious or political movements for years. Terrorism is not new and it's not exclusively used by certain groups.

It's not religion that kills people, it's terrorists.

They may claim they're acting in the name of religion, but terrorism is - and has always been - about power and destruction.

The IRA, the KKK, ISIS, right-wing and left-wing extremist groups have all committed acts of terrorism throughout history.

Twenty one years ago Manchester was targeted in another act of terrorism during the IRA's fight to force the British government to withdraw from Northern Ireland.

On June 15, 1996 the Provisional IRA planted 1500kg of explosives in a truck and parked it in the city centre.