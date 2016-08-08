Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Mother of four killed on night out with girls.

A mother of four from the Central Coast town of Terrigal in NSW has been killed after being hit by a car on a night out with friends, while her pregnant friend has been left injured.

Annabelle Deall, 32, was killed after being struck by a car in Terrigal on Saturday night. She was crossing a road as a sports car came around a bend and struck the group of women.

Ms Daell’s friend, Megan Darling, who is 20 weeks pregnant was also hit.

The 22-year-old driver stopped further up the road and returned to help.

According to Seven News he was screaming “I’ve just killed someone.”

Locals rushed to aid the women with wait staff from the nearby restaurant running straight to the scene.

“Obviously they witnessed the terrible scene,” owner of the Cowrie restaurant Brett Dengate told Seven News.

“Two ladies had been mowed down by a young driver and [the staff] can’t work today, they are too upset.”

The driver will face court later this month, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

2. Oscar Pistorius’s brother defends him on Twitter after Pistorius hospitalised for wrist injuries.

Oscar Pistorius’s brother has defended him after reports emerged that Pistorius had been taken to hospital after he suffered injuries to his wrists.

His brother Carl tweeted that reports of a suicide attempt are incorrect, saying he “slipped in his cell and injured himself”.

Manelisi Wolela, an official at the department said that Pistorius had been returned to his cell, and an investigation is underway.

“Oscar Pistorius denied speculations of a suicide attempt,” Wolela said.

“As a policy principle, we cannot further discuss a particular offender’s personal condition in the public domain,” he said.

The reports of the Olympian’s injuries came as the Rio Olympics events began.

3. More gold won by Aussie woman overnight.

A beautiful moment as our newest gold medallist Catherine Skinner is joined by her mum Anne. #OneTeam @ShootingAus pic.twitter.com/mBySb9dKKQ — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) August 7, 2016

Australian shooter Catherine Skinner has won Olympic gold in the women’s trap event in Rio. The Victorian hit 12 of 15 targets in the gold medal contest, beating out Kiwi rival Natalie Rooney got the silver.

Overnight Emily Seebohm and Maddie Wilson have performed well in their heats meaning they are through to this morning’s finals in the pool at the Rio Olympics.

Australia now has three gold medals after yesterday the women’s 4 x 400m took home our second gold medal.

Emma McKeon, Brittany Elmslie, Bronte and sister Cate Campbell set a world record time with Bronte and Cate becoming the first Australian siblings to win gold.

Australia also secured a bronze medal with our three metre synchronised diving pair, Anabette Smith and Maddison Keeney securing the spot behind China and Italy.

Medal Tally

1. Australia: 3 Gold 0 Silver 2 Bronze

2. China: 2 Gold 2 Silver 3 Bronze

3. Hungary: 2 Gold 0 Silver 0 Bronze.

4. USA: 1 Gold 1 Silver 1 Bronze