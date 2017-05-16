Terri Irwin shares her baby plans with Steve before his sudden death in 2006.

At the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Los Angeles, Terri Irwin has revealed that she and her late husband had discussed having a third baby before his death in 2006.

Speaking to E! News on the eve of Mother’s Day, 52-year-old Terri shared that she and Steve experienced “love at first sight” when their kids were born.

My entire world. Forever. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 16, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

“Some people don’t believe in it, and then you have a baby and fall in love with this person the way you never knew you could love somebody,” she shared.

She added that Steve was “so excited” when their first daughter Bindi – now 18 – was born.

“He said, ‘Do you think we could have a boy?'” she said.

“And then Robert was born [in 2003], and they’re perfect. They’re easy kids, they’re wonderful to me, they’re such a help.”

With two beautiful children, Terri confessed she had once asked Steve for a third.