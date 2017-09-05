When is it okay to tell The Ex you're dating someone new?

Picture this, you’re sitting at dinner with a table full of your closest friends. One has just been through a messy break up but has moved through the ‘Bridget Jones ice-cream on couch’ stage and is now at the ‘ready to go out and party’ stage.

Said new single friend pipes up and lets us know The Ex called, just to flag that he’s dating someone else.

You fight the urge to drive around to The Ex’s place and scream STOP CONTACTING MY FRIEND and instead pour another wine.

Half the table fires up and says block him from all socials, immediately. The other half argue it’s nice that you heard the news from the horse’s mouth.

Is it appropriate to call The Ex and tell them you’ve moved on? There are two trains of thought on this and it seems KIDS play a major part in this conundrum.

Why it’s not OK to buzz The Ex and rub it in their face that you’re happy and have moved on.

Kasey says, “None of their business. For whatever reason, the relationship ended and if you’ve moved on and are ready for a new relationship you don’t need to explain yourself to anyone.”

It’s so true, you need closure to move on and reshape your life without them in it. It could be considered cruel to ring an ex and brag that you’re happy, without them.

