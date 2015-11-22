"I'm the mum telling off your kids at the playground."

“Hey, kid! Watch where you’re going on that scooter! You’re not supposed to be riding it around here!”

That was me yesterday at the water play park. A boy was riding his scooter, fast, through the fountains, even though there were signs saying no scooters or bikes were allowed. After a couple of near collisions with my children, I’d had enough. When my angry glares didn’t work, I told him off.

Where was his mum? Off to the side of the park. Looking at her phone, of course.

I tell off other people’s kids all the time. Why? Because I hate seeing my children being knocked over or pushed around by other people’s badly brought-up kids.

Oh yeah, I know. I can’t follow my children around, protecting them, for the rest of their lives. But I can step in at playgrounds, and I do.

They have to fend for themselves at school. But at school they’ve got their friends, and there are teachers standing by if things get too rough. At playgrounds, it’s a free-for-all.

My daughter is a daydreamer who's been hit by kids on scooters before, just because she doesn't pay much attention to what's going on around her. My son is small for his age and a bit shy. I'm their mum. I'm just doing my job. I'm not going to stand by and watch them get hurt, if there's something I can do about it.