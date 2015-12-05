A teeth straightening solution for adults without the metal mouth.

Amanda Stephenson had been self-conscious about her “wonky” teeth ever since she was a teenager.

Finally, at 38, the Sydney mum of two, who is originally from the UK, decided to do something about it.

After seeing some impressive results from her friends who had used the Invisalign system, she made up her mind to give it a try.

And five months in, she has no regrets.

Ms Stephenson recently spoke to Mamamia about the treatment, which is used as the almost-invisible alternative to traditional braces. It can comfortably and gradually straighten teeth without anyone noticing.

Here’s what Miss Stephenson had to say about the process.

Q: Why did you decide to give Invisalign treatment a try?

A: “My bottom teeth were crossed over; my two canine teeth were a bit fang-like, and I was always a bit paranoid about them. I had a few friends that got it done so I thought I’d just do it. I had been thinking about getting it for a little while.”

Q: Why did you choose Invisalign aligners over regular braces?

A: “Back in the UK I didn’t have a good dentist and he didn’t bother giving me braces. I’ve had wonky teeth since I was a teenager and I’d always been meaning to do something about them, but I didn’t want to be an adult with metal “train tracks” on my teeth.”

Q: Has the Invisalign system complicated your day to day routine?

A: “Every six weeks I go back to the dentist to get my next set of aligners, and the appointment takes 10 minutes.”

Q: Ok be honest, does it hurt?

A: “For the first day it feels a little tight and a bit uncomfortable – but that’s only on the days when I change to new aligners and the pain and discomfort is by no means severe. The first aligners the dentist ever gave me did hurt a bit more, and I got a little ulcer from my gums rubbing on them but now my gums are tougher and it doesn’t happen. Twice I’ve had to have my teeth filed a little so my aligners fit a better to my teeth, which sounds horrendous, but doesn’t hurt at all.”