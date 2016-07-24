Meet the two 16-year-olds making the nation sit up and listen.

One of these teenage girls grew up in Melbourne’s inner north and the other grew up on a farm in regional Victoria, but they have a surprising amount in common.

For one thing, Angelina Popovski and Chloe Scott are both animal lovers. They’re also the same age — 16 — and despite neither of them being old enough to vote, they’re both making groundbreaking changes on a national level.

Since Northcote High School student Angelina met her grandma’s personality-filled chickens, she can’t bear the thought of hens being raised in “disturbing cages.”

In recent months, most major Australian supermarkets have boycotted cage eggs, but international supermarket giant Aldi was not among them. As part of a school project Angelina started an online petition calling on the company to abandon its “barbaric” policy.

Angelina Popovski with one of her grandma's hens. Source: Supplied

"Their beaks are deliberately cut without painkillers, some are even trampled or starve to death from neglect - and they’re crammed into tiny miserable cages, with no more space than an iPad and can barely move. Most will never see sunlight," she wrote on Change.org.

Animals Australia soon got behind her, along with more than 95,000 other Australians. Basically, Aldi customers cracked it.

"A lot of people were calling Aldi and complaining and emailing them. I wasn’t expecting that many people to help," she told Mamamia.