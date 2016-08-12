Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Bombs hit popular Thai beach resort.

Two bombs explode in Thai resort of Hua Hin, injuring 11, including foreign tourists https://t.co/NovMLpcSnc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 11, 2016

Two bombs have exploded in the Thai resort of Hua Hin, killing at least one woman and injured 10 people.

The blasts took place at night in the resort town, which is located nearly 200km from the capital of Bangkok. It is understood the double explosion took place after the devices were hidden in plant pots and detonated remotely using mobile phones.

Nine News reports that one of the bombs exploded near a bar at about 10.20pm local time, killing a Thai woman and injuring eight foreigners and one other Thai person, local deputy police chief Samer Yousamran said.

The woman who died was a local food vendor who sold papaya salad. Other witnesses have reported that children were injured.

2. Teenage girl at skate park had hair set alight by attackers – one aged just 12.

Teenage girl target of horrifying attack, robbery at Frankston Skate Park https://t.co/b35QvEatBY — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) August 11, 2016

A 15-year-old girl has had her hair set alight after being repeatedly attacked – allegedly by a group of youths at a skate park in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

The teenager was kicked in the face and body when seven teenagers set upon her at the Frankston Skate Park last Friday.

The attackers – boys and girls aged between 12 and 14.

The girl was lured to the park around 9pm, there the gang threw chocolates at the victim, before a girl pushed her to the ground and punched her, Frankston detective Senior Constable Ryan Collins said.

The Age reports the girl was repeatedly kicked in the face and body while she lay cowering on the ground, then one teen used his cigarette lighter to set her hair alight.

Police have arrested and charged the seven offenders four are 14 years old, two are 13 and one is 12.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery, assault and breaching bail he has been remanded in custody.

The 12-year-old alleged offender also remains in custody.

Senior Constable Ryan Collins said the act of setting the girl’s hair on fire was a “concerning and an aggravating factor”

3. The Latest from Rio: More Gold Medals on offer.

It’s been a great night for the Aussies with the Australian men’s quadruple sculls rowing crew winning an Olympic silver medal and Jessica Fox winning a bronze medal in the Women’s K1 canoe slalom event

Today Cate and Bronte Campbell are going head-to-head in the final of the women’s 100m freestyle.

Mitch Larkin is in the 200m backstroke, which will be held at 11:26am AEST, while Taylor McKeown is a shot at a medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke at 11:17am AEST.

In Basketball the Opals face Japan this morning while the Hockeyroos play Argentina.

Medal Tally:

USA: 12 GOLD 11 SILVER 10 BRONZE

CHINA: 10 GOLD 6 SILVER 9 BRONZE

JAPAN: 6 GOLD 1 SILVER 11 BRONZE