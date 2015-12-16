parents

Andrew Daddo: "You're still going to get in trouble. But we want you around to get in trouble."

DrinkWise Australia
Thanks to our brand partner, DrinkWise Australia

Think back to your first drink. Did you tell you parents about it?

We can bet that most of you would answer no — unequivocally. But as parents, the tables have now turned and it’s time to start having that conversation around drinking with your teens.

That was certainly the case for four of Australia’s favourite media personalities: Andrew Rochford, Brigitte Duclos, Bern Morley and Andrew Daddo.

Their no-holds-barred conversation gives us an insight into how they’re relating their own drinking experiences to their kids and on their different parenting techniques when it comes to handling that difficult discussion.

Parents — it’s a must watch, because when your kids inevitably reach this stage it helps to be prepared.

