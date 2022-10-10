‘I’m a mum of teen girls. Here are the 6 things we always share.’

My teenagers are at a point in their lives where they spend a lot more time with their friends and… less and less with me.

That’s okay, though.

It’s a parenting truth that can’t be denied or avoided – eventually, they just feel ready to start their own life.

But that doesn’t mean they love their parents any less.

In my girls’ case, they still recognise the importance of connecting with each other, which is why all three of us are always on the lookout for new ways to share some feel-good moments.

Here's exactly how my teens and I are carving out some wholesome bonding time.

1. Respect the sacredness of the shared playlist

We have a shared playlist on a music streaming service that we all add to regularly.

It’s always fun to go back and check what new songs have been added every couple of days too (and also it gives me a bit of an insight as to what artists they're particularly into at that moment in time).

On longer car rides, we also love to take in turns queuing up a set of songs. We try to find songs that we know are different and that will get a bit of a funny reaction from each other.

2. Know the power of apps

Recently one of my teens discovered the WeAre8 social media app. It interested all of us for very different reasons and is a great way for all of us to connect.

Basically, WeAre8 is a brand new social media platform that is free-from-hate, good for the planet, and celebrates the good in life all while putting money in your wallet.

My teens are money motivated, so naturally that last part appealed to them most.