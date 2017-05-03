Picture a classroom full of fifteen-year-old girls. How many of them are secretly struggling?

We haven’t even mentioned the girls who are the victims, or the perpetrators, of bullying. Or those involved in binge drinking. Dr Tina Lam, an expert on teenage drinking whom I interviewed for this book, told me of a strange divide: that while most girls were drinking less, a small group were headed in the opposite direction, having around 14 drinks in a single night, and a frightening number of those were ending up in emergency rooms each weekend.

This, according to hundreds of studies and surveys across the Western world, and counsellors and parents I have spoken to, is modern girlhood. Some girls are going well, but far too many are in a lot of pain. You have to ask yourself: what on earth has gone wrong?

The answer is that somehow, in the last twenty years, childhood and adolescence has changed. It’s more lonely, more pressured, and more unkind. On the one hand, there is pressure from advertising, TV and social media to be cool and amazing, and pressure from parents and school to be successful. And at the same time the friendly support and availability of adults who love them has been reduced.

Their world is inhumanly busy – time spent in nature, time for affection, time to dream, time to create and be themselves has been stripped away. We’ve done this to our daughters, unwittingly, but relentlessly, and now we are seeing the results.

These are precious young lives and we have to take action to help them. No amount of talk about ‘resilience’ will address this, as the problem is not inside the girls. We just haven’t given them what they need.

As you’ll find in these pages, we know how to raise girls who are strong and free. It begins when they are little, powers up during school age, and rockets right into their teens and young adulthood. From Chapter 1, this book is positive, and practical.

Your girl will most likely be fine because you care enough to be reading this, but many of her friends, your nieces and grandchildren, and millions of other girls need things to change as well. If you find this compelling, then please spread the messages in this book, and do all you can to help.

Now, let’s begin.

Here are the 10 Things Girls Need Most: