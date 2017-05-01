A teenager just discovered her best mate is actually her brother.

A British teenager conceived through sperm donation is claiming to have discovered her best friend is also her half-brother.

Georgia Bond shared on social media that she and Jack Bowman learned of their secret connection after they sought out their donor’s details.

“A few weeks ago we both found out we were both able to access details about our donors and donor conceived siblings,” she wrote on Twitter.

Bond went on to say how the pair had always joked about sharing a father.

“We’ve always joked about having the same sperm donor and being the brother and sister we naturally act like," she said.

The Liverpool resident said they began the investigation after Bowman learned he had a half-sister who shared her year of birth.

"Jack received his first telling him he had a sister born in 1998, which resulted in me requesting mine," she said.

Found out today my bestmate is my brother ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bDduGwMWKd — georgia (@georgialeahbond) April 27, 2017

"Today we found out we have the same sperm donor so we are genuinely brother and sister after all."

Bond ended the post by encouraging others who have been conceived through sperm donation to track down their information.