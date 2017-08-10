Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Schoolgirl jailed after attacking a fellow pupil with acid, scarring her for life.
Edinburgh teen attacked love rival in school orchestra with ACID, after she started dating her ex-boyfriend https://t.co/5ismroHBI2
— The Sun (@TheSun) August 8, 2017
British schoolgirl Molly Young, 18, was left badly injured and permanently scarred when drain cleaner that had been poured into her viola case spilled over her legs last September.
Now, her attacker – classmate Emily Bowen, also 18 – has been sentenced to 21 months behind bars.
The liquid was 91 per cent sulphuric acid, caused horrific burns and left Molly “screaming in pain”. It was an act of jealousy, as Bowen’s ex-boyfriend had just begun dating Young.
To read more of this story, click here.
2. Mother charged after allegedly driving around with her daughter’s body for two days.
The driver, 37-year-old Erica Newsome, has been jailed on charges of concealing the body of her daughter. https://t.co/KH5606Fqrs
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 9, 2017