Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

A mother in the US has been charged after allegedly driving around with her 11-year-old daughter’s dead body hidden in boot of the car for two days.

Erica Newsome, 37, from Jacksonville, Florida was driving to the home her daughter’s father in Buffalo, New York when she struck a guardrail on a highway in West Virginia, local publication The Pocahontas Times reports.

Passersby said they saw Newsome get out of the car after the accident, remove a body from the back of the car, and drag it over the embankment.

The body was identified as Newsome’s 11-year-old daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer, who police say did not die from the car accident. According to The Pocahontas Times, authorities say the girl’s injuries were “non-motor vehicle injuries” and are treating her death as suspicious.

3. “I’m looking over my shoulder constantly.” Aysha Mehajer on her estranged husband.

The estranged wife of Salim Mehajer has been bombarded with more than 400 emails from the controversial property developer since they separated, AAP reports. She feels as if she’s being stalked, a court has heard.

Some emails have been doctored to look as if they’ve been sent by Aysha Mehajer, with one depicting a fictional conversation in which she tells her husband she wants to reconcile, according to a statement tendered in the Sutherland Local Court.

Ms Mehajer also made a statement to the court, saying she’s “looking over her shoulder constantly” and doesn’t know “what he’s capable of”.