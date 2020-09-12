Jeynelle thought her 18-year-old son had gone to bed. Then two police officers turned up at her door.

"We told him, it’s okay, we’ve found someone else. We hadn’t, but we didn’t want him to feel bad." Tyler replied to the text, relieved his mum wasn’t angry. He told her to let them know if they still needed help later on and he would try to come back into Geelong.

Later, when the couple was at the station, Tyler called his mum for a chat. "He called about 7.20pm and we actually had an amazing chat," Jeynelle said. "It was such a good talk. I told him we had been shopping, and I had bought him a heap of snacks." Tyler told his mum she was a legend and told her he loved her. "I told him, 'When we get home Josh wants to make homemade burgers' and he said 'That’s awesome.'"

Jeynelle then hung up the phone, and the two began the drive home. They stopped at a rest stop to film some more footage and arrived home in Winchelsea at about 9.40pm.

Tyler wasn’t home. "We pretty much both cracked a beer and sat down on the bed and then saw lights through the window," Josh said. He looked out the window and saw a police car. "We didn’t think anything of it," Jeynelle said.

"We thought 'Tyler’s got himself in bloody trouble again, probably riding without a helmet or something.'" Jeynelle went to the front door and was asked if she was Tyler Dean’s mum. "I said, 'Yeah what’s the little bugger done now?' That’s the first thing I said."

The officers asked Jeynelle if she was home alone. "That was the first minute I got a twinge," Jeynelle said. "I said, 'No, my hubby’s in the bedroom' and they asked me to go and get him. That’s when I really started to think.

"I was thinking, 'We’re going to be spending a lot of time at the hospital.'" Jeynelle went and opened the bedroom door. She told Josh the police wanted to speak to him as well. She remembers the moment vividly. "He didn’t say a word. I’ll never forget that for as long as I live. I looked at Josh, Josh looked at me. Not a word was spoken."

﻿The two returned to the lounge room together. Jeynelle remembers sitting on the arm of the couch while Josh stood. The police officers told them they were from Colac. "They said we need to let you know there was a crash tonight and Tyler was involved and he didn’t make it." Dumbfounded, Jeynelle replied, "What?! I don’t understand."

Again, one of the officers repeated that there had been a crash and Tyler didn’t make it. "They never said he was dead, they just said he didn’t make it," Jeynelle remembers.