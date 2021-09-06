Pets on zoom and students "so lonely it hurts.": 12 teachers on the best and worsts of remote teaching.

As many parents around Australia juggle the demands of remote learning, behind the screens, teachers have had to adapt to a very different new normal.
While that has meant longer sleep-ins for some, and pyjamas from the waist down for others: it's also meant a constant sense of uncertainty that can make teaching 20+ students that little bit harder.
So we asked 12 teachers: What have been your best and worst moments from remote learning?
Watch: Horoscopes on a zoom call. Post continues below.
From crying on zoom to themed Fridays, here's what they had to say.
Claire
Remote learning is tough! I think we’ve all become quite good at it though, especially in Victoria! Missing out on milestones is hard, like 100 days of Prep and now most likely 100 days of Grade 1 for the same cohort of kids.