Pets on zoom and students "so lonely it hurts.": 12 teachers on the best and worsts of remote teaching.

There are a whole bunch of 'bests'! No travel time, no yard duty, lunch with my family, being able to hang washing through the day, and not wearing ‘work’ clothes.

Annie

Remote learning is the roller coaster ride we just can’t seem to get off in Melbourne.

I’ve gone from crying on screen to ending a lesson to having fits of laughter with the kids I teach. Zoom fatigue heightens all your emotions.

There have been so many hard things but I think what I’m struggling with at the moment are the snap lockdowns.

We don’t know if we are coming or going. So the mental load (which is already full) is added to because we are planning for both scenarios.

On the flip side, I loved being able to listen to my niece read each day while she was in Prep, and see her progress.

Bring your pet to Zoom has been wonderful, dress up days, cooking classes, science experiments.

The best feeling though is always when you see your student have that ‘aha!’ moment. And if you catch that through a computer screen, it’s a beautiful day!

Clare

The best moment was when a year 12 student came to class on Google Meet in a suit last year. He had bought it for formal and decided to get value out of his investment any way he could.

The worst happened when a year 7 boy asked if he could just keep the Meet on while he had lunch because his single mum was working and he didn't have much company.

Amy

The best moment has been calling parents to check in on how things are going and having most of them be genuinely thankful and appreciative of the hard work going on in school behind the scenes. Many asked how I was and if I needed anything.

It was very nice and definitely made my day. Families seem to be doing better this year with less expectation and more focus on wellbeing.

The worst moments are managing my mummy guilt. With three kids at home and husband working long hours also, we are struggling to provide our kids the support they need. The juggling act is constant and some days I just fall in a heap by the end.

Jordan

My best has been the gratitude and small moments with my classes. At the end of one of my lessons yesterday, I said goodbye to my class and one boy said back, “bye Miss, I hope you have a great rest of your day”. It was so small but my heart exploded.

We celebrated one of my Year 8 student’s birthdays yesterday.

Everyone brought something sweet to eat, we had virtual candles and sung an out of tune and out of time “happy birthday”. The student told me that it had been his favourite lesson - photo included.