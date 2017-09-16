Teacher uses three sandwiches to demonstrate the importance of kids washing their hands.

What’s the easiest way to teach kids they really, truly need to wash their hands?

Just tell them and hope they listen? Throw their hands under the tap everytime? Cut their hands off?

(I’m kidding. Don’t do that.)

One teacher from North Carolina has shared her creative way of getting her students to understand how important it is to rid yourself of pesky germs. And all she needed was just three sandwiches.

“To all my teacher friends this is the grossest yet coolest experiment. I did this while teaching about germs and how they spread,” Donna Allen wrote on Facebook about the experiment.

“You use three pieces of bread. You let all the kids see you put a piece of bread in a baggy with a glove on hence “controlled” then you wash your hands and put a piece of bread in a baggy for “clean” last but definitely not least you pass a piece of bread around and let every kid in class touch it then you put it in a baggy and label it dirty.”

She went on to physically show “how the bread changes over time due to germs”.

Many say gross, she says cool.

“It is so cool and a great way to teach the importance of hand washing.”

And considering it’s been liked nearly 40,000 times and shared over 70,000 times, we’re sure others fall distinctly within the spectrum of gross and cool.

For more on kids and parenting: