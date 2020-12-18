"You continued to show up." A love letter to teachers, from 2020.

For teachers, 2020 will go down as the year that stretched them to breaking point.

Now, I know how December goes for teachers and suffice to say, I’m well aware that I have a clock ticking to get this love letter to your screen before the literal and metaphorical hangover kicks in and reading anything at all requires waaaay too much brain power.

To a teacher, December usually goes one of several ways:

One: For the first time perhaps all year, you have a moment to stop and breathe. Your body doesn’t know what the hell is happening and the sudden evacuation of stress hormones leaves you bed-ridden for the first week of the break. Joy.

Two: You get WAY too excited at the staff Christmas party and spend the next few days with crippling anxiety, thanking the high heavens that you don’t have to face your colleagues for six more weeks. Not speaking from experience.

Three: You spend the first half of the break trying to remember how to relax. By the time you’re in your groove, you’ll either be extremely responsible and start actually writing course outlines and lesson plans for the upcoming year – OR, you’ll keep procrastinating, trying to remain calm as the mental chatter begins to ramp up at a rapid pace. Also not speaking from experience.

This is all after regular teaching year, which 2020 certainly was not.

On a regular year, by the time December rolls around, report cards are written and Christmas concerts, assemblies, graduations and classroom cleanups are complete, you are emotionally, physically, mentally depleted.

But 2020 was not a regular year.