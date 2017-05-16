What teachers really want to say during those painful parent-teacher interviews.

There is something truly painful about the parent-teacher interview.

It might be the tepid tea in a Styrofoam cup, it might be the small talk with other parents or it might just be the interview itself.

A parent-teacher interview should be a time for teachers to reflect upon a student’s work before offering guidance.

What it becomes is a careful game of choosing adjectives that describe problem behaviour without it being a ‘problem’.

Teachers are careful. Parents are sensitive. And everyone is gifted.

The video playing above translates a few phrases commonly heard during parent-teacher night.