What teachers really want to say during those painful parent-teacher interviews.

There is something truly painful about the parent-teacher interview.
It might be the tepid tea in a Styrofoam cup, it might be the small talk with other parents or it might just be the interview itself.
A parent-teacher interview should be a time for teachers to reflect upon a student’s work before offering guidance.
What it becomes is a careful game of choosing adjectives that describe problem behaviour without it being a ‘problem’.
Teachers are careful. Parents are sensitive. And everyone is gifted.
The video playing above translates a few phrases commonly heard during parent-teacher night.