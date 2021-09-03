"Handle with care": The genius text a teacher wants parents to send her.

As thousands of school-aged children across Australia continue to learn from home, many kids and their teachers in the US returned to the classroom this week, after the summer break.

As lessons get underway, one US primary school teacher, Rachel Harder, has made headlines for establishing a simple way for parents to communicate if their child needs extra support.

After working with the parents of an autistic student who was new to her class and beginning to struggle, she came up with the 'handle with care' text message system.

In an interview with Fox News, Harder describes how some days this student would be having a tough day. So, she asked the student's mum to send her a quick text message with just three words, 'handle with care', on those especially difficult mornings.

"I knew that when she would text me, that her daughter needed some extra time and a quiet location, not the gym for morning announcements, so that the rest of her day went smoothly," Harder said.

Harder went on to say how this experience with one family eventually translated into an approach for every child in her care.

She sent out a note to parents to explain her 'handle with care' text system.