People are now threatening to kill Taylor Swift's childhood best friend.

The Internet is not a safe space right now.

Especially if you’re involved in the Taylor Swift/Kanye West/Kim Kardashian drama.

Just ask Abigail Anderson, Taylor Swift’s best friend of over 10 years, who was forced to delete a series of Tweets she wrote about the drama after she started receiving death threats.

Taymerica ???????? @taylorswift A photo posted by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Jul 5, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Anderson’s messages were aimed at Kanye West, and she told him she would be “praying” for his three year old daughter, North West.

“Lord, hear my prayers…I prayer God helps your daughter understand, that despite how many times she’ll hear daddy reference all women as ‘bitches’, she isn’t one,” she wrote.

“I pray she understands her father actually IS faithful to her mother, despite all the adulterous comments she will hear her father making…I pray that she will understand ‘adultery and bitches’ are just daddy’s form of art and not to worry because not every man thinks like him.

“Lastly, I pray for forgiveness. May God forgive you & your wife for doing to others the very things you pray are NEVER done to your daughter,” she wrote.