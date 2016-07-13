The world has lost it’s ability to believe in true love. How do we know this? Because the rumours that Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift are LYING TO US ALL just won’t go away.

We’ve covered the various theories about what is really going on between the famous pair before, but there’s one theory that rules them all: that Taylor is actually filming an epic music video with Tom.

The pair has been photographed everywhere from Italy, to Rhode Island and now Australia, and according to fan theories it appears T-Swizzle is recreating famous moments and poses from relationships past.

Exhibit A: Romance on a rocky beach

Kate De Brito had an entirely different, but incredible theory about HiddleSwift this week on Mamamia Out Loud:



Where were you when you first saw the pictures of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston canoodling on the beach?

This isn’t the first time TayTay has debuted a new man while walking on sandy shores. Remember when she dated Conor Kennedy? She was also photographed on a rocky beach with him, back in 2012. She was also photographed taking a long walk on the beach with his family…just like she was with Tom Hiddleston’s relatives. *Cue dramatic Law & Order sound*