Taylor Swift testifies: "He had a handful of my ass. It happened to me. I know it was him."

Singer Taylor Swift has taken the witness stand during the trial of former radio host David Mueller, who is accused of groping the star during a photo opportunity in 2013.

Appearing in a federal court in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, 27-year-old Swift told an eight-person jury that Mueller’s act was “very intentional”, CNN reports.

“It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like [it],” she said of the moment Mueller inappropriately touched her during a backstage meet-and-greet in June 2013.

The pair were posing for a photo together, when the 55-year-old allegedly “lifted her skirt and groped her.”

He was removed from the concert immediately, and Swift’s management alerted his employer. He was fired two days later.

The radio host is now suing the star, her mother and his former employer, claiming he was “falsely accused”. He is seeking AU$3.8 million in damages.

Swift is counter-suing for assault and battery, and the two cases were merged for trial, which began this week.

Swift said she continued on with the photo opportunity after the assault, posing with fans, but said the incident "switched off my personality".

During questioning, Mueller's lawyer, M. Gabriel McFarland, suggested that Swift could have taken a break after the alleged grope.

"And your client could have taken a normal photo with me," she responded.

"I'm not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn't.

"I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine."

