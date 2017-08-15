Taylor Swift has released an emotional statement following her win in a sexual assault trial.

After an eight-person jury declared her the winner in a trial against a Colorado DJ accused of groping her during a meet-and-greet in 2013, pop singer Taylor Swift has released an emotional statement addressing the ordeal.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Swift thanked the judge, her legal team and the jury for “fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault”.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued.

“My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.

“Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift - who was being sued for AU$3.8 million by former radio host David Mueller - was awarded a symbolic US$1 in damages by the judge.

The federal court jury in Denver found Mueller guilty of assaulting and battering Swift by grabbing her bare bottom under her skirt during a photo opportunity with fans.

After the verdict, the 27-year-old singer hugged her attorneys and her mother - who also testified during the trial - and mouthed "thank you" to the jury.

One of Swift's attorneys, Doug Baldridge, also made a brief statement to reporters on the courthouse steps after the ruling.

"I think it's a new day, because someone with the guts and the courage to stand up with absolutely no upside in doing so - that being Taylor Swift - has told everyone, 'This is it, the line's drawn'," he said.