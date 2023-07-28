'All the clues are there.' A comprehensive guide to the ex behind each Taylor Swift song.

Let me tell you a story of how 2023 nearly became the worst year of my life when I realised that I’d missed out on Taylor Swift tickets and then it became the best year of my life when I found out my friend HAD A SPARE TICKET AND IT WAS ALL MINE!

So, with 210 days to go until I see Tay Tay in the flesh, I present to you AN EDUCATION ON OUR QUEEN (better known as me convincing my boss to let me talk about T Swift at every possible occasion).

Today we’ll start with a lesson on her hit songs and exactly which high-profile exes they’re about because, firstly, if anyone does revenge right, it’s Taylor, and secondly, the pop star is apparently bringing her retribution to our TVs and I AM HERE FOR IT.

Swift has reportedly met with Succession writer Alice Birch to discuss the possibility of a new “meta-feminist” TV series, according to The Sun.

“Taylor is a multi-talented individual and while her love life has given her ten No1 albums, it is also in the early stages of spawning a new TV show,” a source told the publication.

“She has been introduced to Alice and they have started discussing a possible new screenplay.”

Reportedly, they’re been throwing around ideas. And if her love life has been enough to inspire some of her biggest songs, then you just know that this is gonna be HUGE.

Jordan Alford — Picture To Burn.

Lyrics: "I hate that stupid old pick-up truck you never let me drive/You're a redneck heartbreak who's really bad at lying."

It’s like stepping back into the love life archives for this one because Swift’s Picture To Burn from 2008 is said to be about her high school boyfriend Jordan Alford who cheated on her with her friend, who later became his wife.

Joe Jonas — Forever & Always.

Lyrics: “Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide/Like a scared little boy/I looked into your eyes/Thought I knew you for a minute, now I'm not so sure."

With some pretty brutal put-downs, Swift later blamed her lyrics in 2008’s Forever & Always on “teenage drama” after her three-month relationship with Joe Jonas.