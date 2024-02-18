A 16-year-old has died on 'road trip of a lifetime' to see Taylor Swift.

A teenager has died, and her younger sister left in a coma, after a car they were travelling in to Melbourne, for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, collided with a truck.

Sixteen-year-old Mieka Pokarier was travelling from the Gold Coast with her mother, Kim Litchfield, and younger sister, Freya, when their vehicle collided with a semi-trailer about 30 kilometres northeast of Dubbo on Thursday.

Freya, 10, was critically injured in the crash and was flown into Westmead Hospital in Sydney for treatment. The girls' mother and the truck driver both suffered minor injuries and were treated at a Dubbo hospital. Kim has since rushed to Sydney to be with Freya, who remains in hospital.

The sisters' godmother, Karleigh Fox, shared that the 10-year-old is fighting for her life after suffering brain injuries, a damaged pelvis and a broken leg.

"We are keeping our girl in an induced coma for a few more days in order to give her body a chance to stay still and hopefully recover as much as possible," Karleigh said.

"We are playing her favourite Taylor Swift album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on repeat in her room and telling her about the merch we are seeing people buying online."

The family's journey was meant to be the girls' trip of a lifetime, "with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney", Karleigh added.