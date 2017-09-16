kids

The Taylor Swift parody video every mum needs to watch today.

Apparently, Taylor Swift’s now iconic Look What You Made Me Do video clip doesn’t just have to throw shade and Kim and Kanye.

Because a new, must-see parody of the film clip – created by parody queen My Life Suckers – is the perfect ode to children.

Yep. As in, Look What You Made Me Do. Because of all the things kids make us do, not all of it is, well, pretty.

Including, but not limited to, these wonderful lyrics:

I don’t like things covered in grime

That isn’t safe to climb

No, You can’t make more slime

I’m not cool, no I won’t let you

Because if there’s anything that’s going to make you feel better about your chaotic weekend, it’s probably going to be this.

For more on parenting and kids:

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

The Parent Code
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???