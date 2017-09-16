The Taylor Swift parody video every mum needs to watch today.

Apparently, Taylor Swift’s now iconic Look What You Made Me Do video clip doesn’t just have to throw shade and Kim and Kanye.
Because a new, must-see parody of the film clip – created by parody queen My Life Suckers – is the perfect ode to children.
Yep. As in, Look What You Made Me Do. Because of all the things kids make us do, not all of it is, well, pretty.
Including, but not limited to, these wonderful lyrics:
I don’t like things covered in grime
That isn’t safe to climb
No, You can’t make more slime
I’m not cool, no I won’t let you
Because if there’s anything that’s going to make you feel better about your chaotic weekend, it’s probably going to be this.
