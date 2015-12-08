A generation of teenage girls have grown up listening to Taylor Swift’s music.
One of them, Rachel “Jonny” Erlandsen, never got to see her idol perform in Brisbane. She died in a car accident weeks before the concert she was due to attend with her friends.
If she was there in spirit, though, she’d have heard a song that was played just for her when Swift played an acoustic version of her song Mine in honour of Rachel, 17.
The pop star sang the song after a social media campaign launched by friends of teen Rachel, who died along with her mother Dixie, 50, in a car accident in late November.
Her friends addressed Swift via Facebook, telling her that Rachel had been planning to see her in concert since she was 13 years old.
“She would be honoured if ‘Mine’ was played at your concert in Brisbane on the 5th December 2015, because after all, she is the best thing that’s ever been ours,” they concluded.
#MineForRachel began trending on Facebook and Twitter.
Rachel, 17, was driving a Nissan Pulsar with her mother in the passenger seat when the car collided with an ambulance. The accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near Valla Beach, a notoriously dangerous stretch of road.
The teenager had just completed year 12.
Swift honoured her young fan and sang the song Mine at her Brisbane concert.
Watch Swift’s performance here…
Read the full post.
Taylor Swift
Taylor, our best friend Rachel and her mother died in a car accident last week. Growing up, your songs documented milestones in our lives and we had planned a trip to your concert since we were 13 years old.
‘Mine’ had touched Rachel in a profound way. She felt that it was the story of her life, but it was cut short before she could fulfill the rest of the song.
She was a pillar of strength and love, touching us all. Rachel was the purest, most selfless soul we have ever met, an optimist, a divergent. She is Tris, Katniss, Harry, Hermione, Tessa, Sam, Eight, Four, Hazel; everyone’s best friend and the greatest protagonist, Rachel. She was the book that no movie could ever do justice.
Your songs brought us closer as a group, and are the backbone of our friendship. Together your songs have allowed us to laugh, cry and sing. They have also been a comfort, especially in the last few days.
She would be honoured if ‘Mine’ was played at your concert in Brisbane on the 5th December 2015, because after all, she is the best thing that’s ever been ours.
#MineForRachel