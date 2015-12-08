A generation of teenage girls have grown up listening to Taylor Swift’s music.

One of them, Rachel “Jonny” Erlandsen, never got to see her idol perform in Brisbane. She died in a car accident weeks before the concert she was due to attend with her friends.

If she was there in spirit, though, she’d have heard a song that was played just for her when Swift played an acoustic version of her song Mine in honour of Rachel, 17.

The pop star sang the song after a social media campaign launched by friends of teen Rachel, who died along with her mother Dixie, 50, in a car accident in late November.

Her friends addressed Swift via Facebook, telling her that Rachel had been planning to see her in concert since she was 13 years old.

“She would be honoured if ‘Mine’ was played at your concert in Brisbane on the 5th December 2015, because after all, she is the best thing that’s ever been ours,” they concluded.

#MineForRachel began trending on Facebook and Twitter.

Rachel, 17, was driving a Nissan Pulsar with her mother in the passenger seat when the car collided with an ambulance. The accident occurred on the Pacific Highway near Valla Beach, a notoriously dangerous stretch of road.

The teenager had just completed year 12.

Swift honoured her young fan and sang the song Mine at her Brisbane concert.

Watch Swift’s performance here…

Read the full post.