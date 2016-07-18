Taylor Swift responds to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West releasing secret videos of her.

“That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.”

Taylor’s words say it all.

The 26-year-old singer has responded to the videos Kim Kardashian shared online that appear to show her approving the lyrics in Kanye West’s hit, Famous.

Video by SnapChat/KimKardashian

“Where in the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song?” she wrote on Instagram.

“It doesn’t exist because it never happened…I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”