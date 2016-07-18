celebrity

Taylor Swift responds to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West releasing secret videos of her.

“That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.”

Taylor’s words say it all.

The 26-year-old singer has responded to the videos Kim Kardashian shared online that appear to show her approving the lyrics in Kanye West’s hit, Famous.

Video by SnapChat/KimKardashian

“Where in the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song?” she wrote on Instagram.

“It doesn’t exist because it never happened…I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

In Kim’s videos, Kanye is filmed while he talks to Taylor Swift on the phone, seeking her approval for controversial lyrics that mention her name.

“All I give a f**k about it is you, as a person, and as a friend…relationships are more important than a punchline,” Kanye says in the clips, to which Taylor replies, “I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.”

“I don’t want to do rap that makes people feel bad,” Kanye continues.

“It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek,” says Swift when Kanye reads the lyrics to her.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???