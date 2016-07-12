celebrity

Taylor Swift is officially the richest celebrity in the world.

New boyfriend, a (rumoured) new album and now this: 2016 is turning out to be a great year for Taylor Swift.

The 26-year-old singer has earned herself the top spot on the FORBES list of the richest 100 celebrities in the world.

The Wildest Dreams singer earned $225 million in the last year, thanks in large part to her highly successful 1989 world tour, which made an estimated $331 million during its run.

We can think of a few things TayTay probably spent her hard earned money on. Perhaps a trip around the world with her new man, Tom Hiddleston? Or maybe a giant waterslide for all of her friends to enjoy during her Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion?

See all the pictures from Taylor Swift’s epic Fourth of July party. Post continues after gallery.
Taylor Swift and her 'squad'Photo: Instagram
Taylor Swift and her 'squad' have some fun in the sun.Photo: Instagram
Taylor Swift and Karlie KlossPhoto: Instagram
Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Taylor SwiftPhoto: Instagram
Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Taylor SwiftPhoto: Instagram
Taylor Swift shares a bonfire with friends.Photo: Instagram
Taylor Swift and Ruby RoseSource: instagram.
Taylor Swift and Karlie KlossPhoto: Instagram
Taylor Swift slides with friends.Photo: Instagram
Ruby Rose and new girlfriend Harley GusmanSource: instagram.
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Abigail AndersonPhoto: Instagram

Collectively, the celebs on the list raked in US$5.1 billion in the last year. Woah.

In second place were the lads from One Direction, who earned $146 million as a group.

The only other musician to make the top 10 was Adele, who made $106 million with the release of her latest album.

Kim Kardashian graces the cover of the issue naming the top 100, but she doesn’t make an appearance until spot number 42, earning a measly (LOL) $67 million, thanks in huge part to the success of her mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

00:00 / ???