You’re nobody until you have the power to kick people off an island.

There was never any doubt that Taylor Swift had serious clout, but the 25-year-old superstar just took it to the next level.

She managed to get a whole media crew banned from, and escorted off, a Queensland resort island.

Swift, taking a well-earned break during her Aussie tour, is believed to be hosting a massive birthday bash on Hamilton Island with a few of her mates.

You may have heard of them…

The rumoured guest list includes the likes of Oprah, Ed Sheeran, Swift’s DJ boyfriend Calvin Harris and members of her exclusive Girl Squad, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

But Sunrise reporter Michelle Tapper got a rude shock yesterday when she discovered not only was she not on the list, but her name was on a very different one… a list of people banned from the exclusive island.

Tapper, who recently returned from covering the Paris terror attacks, said she questioned the legality of the ban, but was told it was lawful because the island is privately owned.