The Chop: "I suddenly decided to cut my hair. I blame Taylor Swift."

The time had finally come for me to chop off my hair, and I was so excited.

I’d decided, rather spontaneously, to chop off the hair that I had grown and nurtured for so long. I blame Taylor Swift. I became obsessed with her tousled, side-swept long bob after seeing photos of her performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion, Boobies and Abs Show 2014.

There was just something about her – a don’t-care hotness and powerfulness that wasn’t there before, especially not when she was all wide-eyed and teenagery under clouds of golden curls.

I had my hair cut and styled at LHD Organic Hair in Sydney, which is the hair salon of my dreams. Owned by the brilliant Rebecca Coffey, the salon feels like a secret, glamorous loft, with its hip décor and natural light. There’s a real down-to-earth atmosphere mixed with complete professionalism and hair whizz-bangery at LHD Organic Hair. So, you can understand why I trusted them completely with my major hair change.

My hair was cut and styled by Megan Weller, who is my hair-whisperer – that is to say, she’s my usual hairdresser, and she’s also a genius when it comes to hair, and anything, really. I mean, she told me these really interesting and cool facts about birds. Girl knows stuff, and she works magic on my hair.

I immediately loved my new haircut, from the moment that Megan grabbed my hair in one hand and just chopped off the ponytail. It was, quite literally, a scream – I screamed and then laughed when I saw my hair in her hand. My hair felt lighter, and I could see straight away that it looked a hell of a lot healthier. Having long, damaged hair was becoming boring, and it was time-consuming to maintain. There’s only so many times that you can stand over the sink, carefully combing out the knots, before you start questioning your life choices. I’m pumped to start 2015 with my fashion-forward, swingy hair.

At the salon, Megan used a straightener to curl my hair, giving me a very cute, preppy and retro look. I think I looked like a Chinese version of Betty Draper, from Mad Men. Back home, I used a blow-dryer and brush to flatten out the curls, to create a more lived-in, rock ‘n’ roll look. I added Fudge Urban Sea Salt Spray for more texture, and L’Oreal Elnett Satin Spray (the one and only!) to boost the roots and set the style. And that’s when my inner Taylor was unleashed! You’ll see what I mean in the photo gallery.

For everyday styling, I’ve been sleeping with my hair in rag curls. In the morning, once the rags are out and the curls have dropped, I spray my hair with Elnett, strut down the street, and search for my very own Karlie Kloss. Every girl needs a hair twin BFF, right?