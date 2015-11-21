Meet the wedding photographer who specialises in tattooed brides.

Michael Allebach is a US wedding photographer with an unusual specialty – tattooed brides.

After seven years in the business, he’s even earned himself the nickname “The Tattooed Bride Photographer.”

And his photos? Breathtaking.

See? Told you.

Mr Allebach recently spoke to The Motherish about how he “fell into” his rare occupation, why he loves it – and the most creative ceremonies he’s ever seen.

“Before wedding photography I was in a punk rock band and saw lots of tattooed people. But back in 2007 you’d never see a bride with a wedding dress and tattoos in a magazine or featured online. So in 2007 I came up with the idea and started working on a model shoot with tattooed women in wedding dresses. In spring of 2008 I was able to photograph and release the photos on my website,” he said.

“Actually, I was pretty scared it would turn away parents. By the end of 2008 I was booking real brides with tattoos who wanted to show off their ink. I remember soon after people started calling me 'the tattooed bride photographer' and the name stuck," he added.

