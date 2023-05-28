Her name was Tatiana Dokhotaru. She was found dead nearly 24 hours after an anonymous triple zero call.

Content warning: This story includes mentions domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers.



34-year-old Tatiana Dokhotaru was found dead inside a Sydney apartment on Saturday night, nearly 24 hours after police received a triple zero call from an anonymous woman.

Police were called to an apartment block in Liverpool, in western Sydney, around 11.45pm on Friday, following reports of a domestic dispute via an anonymous phone call.

The distressed caller did not specify her address.

Hours later, officers arrived at the unit block about 3am on Saturday, but were unable to find the apartment where the incident had occurred.

About 8pm on Saturday, police were called back to the Liverpool unit block, where Dokhotaru was found dead.

According to 9News, the 34-year-old was found with severe head injuries.

A young child was also present at the scene when officers arrived.

Inquiries into who had made the phone call continued throughout Saturday, police said.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the triple zero call centre received a phone call from an anonymous woman on Friday night "reflecting she was being assaulted and money was being requested by another person in the unit".

"She provided no name and the address for that phone call was a large block of units here in Liverpool," he said.