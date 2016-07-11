It’s the moment that had all of Australia talking: The Voice finalist Tash Lockhart had a wardrobe malfunction on live television.

Viewers didn’t miss a beat when the awkward moment occurred – right after her showstopping performance of the Crowded House classic Don’t Dream it’s Over – bombarding social media to share their shock and then their condolences.

“Oh dear, that poor girl,” wrote a Tash supporter. “After such a lovely performance I hope that’s not what she’s remembered for!”

As it turns out, Tash had the most awesome response to what was one of the best live TV moment of the year so far, telling Mamamia she “cracked up laughing” when she found out it had happened.

“I didn’t find out until after the winner was announced, about 30 minutes after the show had finished,” she said.

“When [the crew] told me, I just started laughing. I thought it was the funniest way to go from the competition. It’s not ideal but everyone has nipples so I’m not embarrassed.”

