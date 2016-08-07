Orange is the New Black star involved in wrongful arrest and stalking court case.

Going after the state of New York for a whopping $10 million, Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning has been slammed by a Manhattan judge after failing to file the correct paperwork.

“It almost defies belief that given who she is . . she didn’t understand she needed to file some written notice,” Judge Lucy Billings said earlier this week.

Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on OITNB, is suing the state after being wrongfully arrested and jailed for four hours in 2014.

OITNB star Taryn Manning. Source: Facebook.

In a true Hollywood-style saga, trouble began when a close friendship between 37-year-old Manning and a woman named Jeanine Heller soured.

Manning claims following the friendship breakdown Heller began stalking her, but Heller won a family-court order of protection, claiming Manning was her ex-girlfriend and had begun harassing her and threatened to kill her.

Then on 18 November 2014, Heller called police and reported Manning was in violation of a protection order, at which time the star was arrested.

But with no corroboration or evidence, Manning was freed after just four hours and never prosecuted.